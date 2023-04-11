TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An Everett man is facing multiple charges in connection with an incident where investigators said he tried to run over several people with his car after breaking into a home in Tewksbury.

The incident happened on Mount Joy Drive on Monday night. One woman who was hit and injured wasn’t seriously hurt, officials said. The driver, identified by police as 22-year-old Tommy Moges of Everett, was later arrested at his home in Everett.

“It was a pretty dangerous situation that escalated pretty quickly,” Det. Lt. Brian Farnum said. “We’re just glad no one was seriously injured.”

In a statement, police said they first responded to a report of a breaking and entering incident on River Road around 7:25 p.m.

Police said officers soon learned of new reports of a black SUV driving erratically in an area close to the site of the alleged break-in.

At one point, Moges was caught on a neighbor’s surveillance camera, knocking on a door before going back into his car and driving off.

“I couldn’t wrap my head around it, like, what’s going on,” Tewksbury resident Winston Llewelyn said.

Louis Brykman watched the scene on Mount Joy Drive unfold from his home before jumping in to help.

“There was danger for that lady,” he said of the situation involving pedestrians. “So, that’s when I made the move to go over there.”

Then, the driver came at him.

“I didn’t want to catch him or whatever,” Brykman said. “I just wanted them to go away.”

Video of the scene showed a car driving over three front lawns, with the driver chasing a woman with the car.

The driver drives off before turning around and driving at more people, hitting one person with the car.

Moges was charged with charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

He pleaded not guilty in Lowell District Court Tuesday afternoon.

Moges remains behind bars as of Wednesday morning as an investigation continues.

