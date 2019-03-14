Man facing charges after bag filled with newborn puppies found in garbage can

(WHDH) — A 56-year-old man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he tossed a trash bag filled with eight newborn puppies into a garbage can in late February.

Police officers responding to a complaint of the sound of kittens coming from a garbage can in the 800 block of E 4th Street in Marshfield, Wisconsin, learned that the sound was coming from puppies, which had been discarded in the trash, according to a press release.

The bag was removed and the puppies were transported to the Marshfield Area Pet Shelter.

Robert M. Wild was arrested following an investigation. He is facing misdemeanor charges for mistreatment of animals and abandonment of animals.

The puppies are said to be doing well and may be up for adoption in the coming months.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)