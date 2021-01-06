Man facing charges after Braintree police seize hundreds of pounds of marijuana

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing criminal charges after investigators in Braintree seized more than 300 pounds of marijuana on Tuesday, police said.

Jamir Castillo, 29, of Roslindale, is slated to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on charges including possession with intent to distribute a Class D substance, unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to Braintree Police Chief Mark Dubois.

Drug control officers conducting surveillance at the Lennox Farms apartment complex on Liberty Street observed Castillo pull his vehicle inside a garage and close the door behind him, police said.

Shortly after Castillo left the complex, officers stopped him and determined that they had probable cause to search his vehicle.

The search reportedly yielded 14 one-pound bags of marijuana and a 9mm Glock handgun with a large capacity magazine.

Castillo was taken into custody and his vehicle was towed from the scene.

After obtaining a warrant, officers searched the apartment that Castillo had entered and seized 320 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana, weighing about one pound each, according to police.

The apartment, which is believed to have been used a storage location for a marijuana distribution operation, was said to be unoccupied and unfurnished.

“Narcotics dealing and distribution of any kind will not be tolerated in Braintree and we will deploy as many resources as we have at our disposal to keep drug dealers out of our community,” Dubois said in a statement.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)