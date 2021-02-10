Man facing charges after bust at Encore Casino yields guns, ammo, drugs

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing a slew of criminal charges after a bust at the Encore Casino in Everett yielded an array of weapons, ammunition, and drugs, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Wednesday.

Matthew Gorman, 32, of New Hampshire, was indicted last week by a Middlesex County Grand Jury on charges including possession of a large-capacity firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, possession of a firearm without a license outside home or business, possession of a loaded firearm, and possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance, Healey’s office said in a news release.

Members of the Massachusetts State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit who were conducting an investigation stopped Gorman as he drove through the casino premises and reportedly found two semi-automatic pistols, three large-capacity magazines, and a stash of methamphetamine.

Investigators say they believe Gorman had plans to sell the drug.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Gorman will be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court at a later date.

