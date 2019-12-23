Man facing charges after chaotic chase along South Shore

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arraigned on several driving charges Monday after allegedly leading police on a wild chase down the South Shore Sunday.

Jermaine Omoregie, 30, was charged with reckless driving and driving without a license, among other charges.

Police say Omoregie was driving a family memebr’s car without their permission in Hull and when police tried to pull him over, he sped away.

Cruisers and a state police helicopter followed the car to Yarmouth, where troopers used a tire deflation device to stop the car, which crashed into a pole.

A 17-year-old passenger was also taken into custody but is not currently facing charges.

