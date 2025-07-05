REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A state trooper was taken to the hospital after being struck by a man on a moped in Revere on the Fourth of July, officials said.

Troopers and Revere police responding to a report of a large crowd setting off fireworks on Thornton Street around 11 p.m. said the crowd began to get aggressive and mutual aid was requested, according to state police.

Soon after, a moped drove through the crowd and struck a trooper, who was taken to a nearby hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

Deshakraaun Abdullahmuhammud, 34, of Everett, was arrested on several offenses, including diving with a suspended license, assault with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation, failure to stop for police, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

In a statement, State Police Colonel Geoffrey D. Noble said, “As part of the community safety objectives outlined in our Excellence Initiative, the Massachusetts State Police will not tolerate behavior that poses a danger to those living, working, and visiting Massachusetts. Despite our best efforts to de-escalate two situations around Revere Beach, aggressive drivers on stolen and unregistered vehicles in this area have seriously injured two Troopers in the same number of weeks. We share the serious public safety concerns and will continue our sustained, proactive enforcement efforts in the weeks ahead. I wish the Trooper a full recovery, and we continue to support Lieutenant Donald Bossi who remains in critical condition.”

