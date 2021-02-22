Man facing charges after New Bedford bust yields more than 7 kilos of fentanyl

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges after a monthlong fentanyl trafficking investigation in New Bedford ended with the “largest drug seizure” in city history, officials announced Monday.

Ramon Emilio Genao was arrested Friday night on charges including trafficking fentanyl in 200 grams or more, according to the New Bedford Police Department.

Detectives executing a search warrant at at 2100 Phillips Road found Genao to be in possession of 7.2 kilograms of fentanyl with a street value of $400,000, in addition to drug processing paraphernalia and more than $2,000 in cash, police said.

“Detectives produced the largest seizure of the deadly synthetic drug in the history of the city and by memory the largest drug seizure ever by our narcotics unit,” the department said in a news release.

It’s not clear when Genao will be called to court.

