NH man accused of threatening hospital worker with gun, stealing her purse

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 43-year-old New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he threatened a hospital employee with a gun and robbed her of her purse moments after she walked out of work on Monday night.

Ron Goodwin, of Woodsville, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Hillsborough Superior Court on a felony robbery charge, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of an armed robbery at Catholic Memorial Medical Center just after 6 p.m. spoke with a woman who said she was leaving work when Goodwin pulled up behind her, jumped out of his car, flashed a gun, and yanked her purse away before fleeing, police said.

Goodwin was later tracked down and arrested in Lebanon.

The robbery remains under investigation.

