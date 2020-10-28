Man facing charges after Seekonk traffic stop yields armor, rifle, bow with arrows, drugs

SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing a slew of criminal charges after a traffic stop in Seekonk early Wednesday morning yielded body armor, a rifle, a bow with arrows, and drugs, among other weaponry, officials said.

Roland Morgan III, 37, of Providence, Rhode Island, has been charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, illegal possession of ammunition, three counts of possession of a Class B drug, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and two counts of active warrant, according to the Seekonk Police Department.

Officers conducting a traffic stop for a motor vehicle infraction around 1 a.m. arrested Morgan after he was allegedly found to be armed with a loaded handgun.

A subsequent search of Morgan’s vehicle is said to have yielded methamphetamine, ecstasy, additional ammunition, body armor, a pistol holster, speed loaders, an air rifle, and a compound bow with metal-tipped arrows.

The incident remains under investigation.

