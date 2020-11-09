MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing charges for firing BB guns and pointing them at cars in a Manchester cemetery, police said.

Officers responding to a report of someone pointing a firearm at passersby at the Valley Street Cemetery around 4 p.m. met with witnesses who said they saw a man holding a long gun, pacing back and forth, according to Manchester police.

The witnesses added that the man pointed the rifle at cars that drove by and fired it several times but not at anyone.

Officers found the suspect and identified him as 47-year-old Sean Brown, of Manchester, police said.

They also reportedly located two BB gun long rifles and a BB handgun, all of which were loaded.

Brown is slated to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court — North on charges of reckless conduct and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.

