Man facing charges for vandalizing window of Boston bike shop after attempted theft

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing several charges for allegedly breaking a window and attempting to steal a bicycle from a store in Boston, officials said.

Video shows the attempted thief breaking a window at Urban Cycles: Boston Downtown Bike Shop in the North End with a brick.

The man had walked into the shop and asked to test drive a bike, according to the store’s manager.

When asked to show ID and a credit card for the test run, he allegedly walked out of the store with a bike and vandalized the window before storming off, the manager said.

The man was then arrested and is now facing several charges for the attempted theft and vandalism.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)