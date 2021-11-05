(WHDH) — A man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he violently attacked a pregnant hospital nurse, causing the death of her unborn baby.

Joseph Wuerz, 53, of Casselberry, Florida, was arrested Tuesday on charges including aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, aggravated battery of a first responder, and manslaughter causing the death of an unborn child, according to Seminole County Sheriff’s Office jail records.

The nurse, who was 32 weeks pregnant, was giving medication to another patient in the behavioral health unit at Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital when Wuerz entered the room, shoved her into a wall, and repeatedly kicked her, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

It took several hospital staffers and security officers to remove Wuerz from the room, the nurse told investigators, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the news outlet.

The nurse was taken to Winnie Palmer Hospital, where she reportedly learned that her baby didn’t have a heartbeat.

Investigators noted that Wuerz didn’t speak during the alleged attack.

Wuerz is being held on $90,000 bond.

