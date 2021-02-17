Man facing charges in attack on woman in Lynn as police investigate 2nd assault

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Peabody man is facing criminal charges in connection with a random attack on a woman in Lynn but police are turning to the public for help as they continue to investigate a second assault on a man that happened just minutes later.

A 32-year-old man was walking to a store on Western Avenue around 6 p.m. on Feb. 10 when he was attacked from behind and critically injured, according to police.

Neighbors shared surveillance video with 7NEWS that they say shows the man walking on the sidewalk just moments before the assault happened. The video also shows people rushing to help the man.

Police say they believe the man was likely struck with some sort of a bat.

Investigators confirmed that the assault was the second random attack of the night. The first happened about 30 minutes earlier and just around the corner in another area of Market Square.

A business owner told 7NEWS he was helping a customer when he heard a woman screaming for help.

The 29-year-old woman was hit in the head from behind with a bat as well, according to police. She is expected to recover from her injuries.

Jeffrey Suazo, 31, has since been arrested and charged with assault with intent to murder in the attack on the woman, according to court documents obtained by 7NEWS.

As police work to figure out if Suazo is connected to both crimes, they are urging anyone who may have witnessed the attacks to call Lynn police at 781-595-2000.

Investigators have been scouring the area for evidence and combing through surveillance video in an attempt to link Suazo to the second attack.

Suazo is currently being held without bars.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)