BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges after more than a dozen shots were fired in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood on Wednesday night, officials said.

Brandon Sicard, 29, of Boston, was arrested Thursday on charges including assault by means of a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and firearm discharged within 500 feet of a dwelling, according to the Boston Police Department.

The gunshots rang out in the area of Boylston and Fairfield streets around 7 p.m., according to police.

Several businesses and vehicles were damaged in the shooting, including a window on a Boylston Street storefront that was blown out by the bullets.

Nearby stores went into lockdown as bystanders rushed to safety.

Police K9s were brought in to assist with the investigation.

There were no reported injuries.

Sicard will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court at a later date.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)