CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing charges in connection with a two-hour standoff in Cambridge Tuesday night after police said he used a knife to cut a woman’s hair.

Police said a the man had an argument with the woman outside an apartment before he used a knife to cut her hair. The woman escaped and the man barricaded himself inside a home on Gore Street.

Police were able to enter the home and arrest the suspect before sending him to the hospital for drug and alcohol related evaluation.

The man was later taken into custody and is facing multiple charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon.

