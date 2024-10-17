WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 34-year-old man is facing charges in connection with the death of a child in Worcester Tuesday, according to court documents.

At around 4:30 p.m., police responded to an apartment at 11 Sever St. for a report of a 4-year-old child who had fallen on the floor and was unresponsive, Worcester police said in a report. Francisco Ortiz, the only adult at the home, told police the child had fallen off a kitchen table, police said.

Emergency crews tried to resuscitate the child, who was pronounced dead at UMass Memorial Medical Center, police said.

An autopsy Wednesday revealed the child had a skull fracture on the top of their head, consistent with a two-story fall, according to police.

Ortiz is facing charges of assault and battery on a child with substantial injury, permitting substantial injury to a child, assault and battery, two counts of permitting injury to a child, and reckless endangerment of a child, court documents said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)