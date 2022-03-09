BOSTON (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in connection with a double shooting in Boston last month, authorities announced Wednesday.

Eddie Osborne, 37, of Mattapan, is slated to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responding to a call for shots fired in the area of 473 River Street just after 11 p.m. on Feb. 19 found two people suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The shooting remains under investigation.

