Man facing charges in connection with fatal overdose at NH hotel

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing charges in connection with the death of a drug overdose victim who was found dead in a New Hampshire hotel room in March, officials announced Tuesday.

Wyatt Keene, 27, of Hopkinton, was arrested Monday on charges including drug sale resulting in death and falsifying physical evidence, according to the Concord Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a fatal overdose at the Fairfield Inn by Marriott on Gulf Street in Concord on March 10 found the overdose victim alone in his hotel room, police said.

Keene was identified as a suspect in the man’s death following a monthslong investigation and was nabbed in Alton.

Keene also had three outstanding warrants in addition to the new charges, according to police.

He is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Merrimack County Superior Court.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Concord police at 603-225-8600.

