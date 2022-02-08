EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a suspicious fire that tore through an Everett warehouse building last month.

Michael Mambrino was arrested Tuesday and is to be arraigned on one count of burning a building and causing injury to a firefighter, according to a release issued by Everett Police Chief Steven A. Mazzie, Everett Fire Chief Scott A. Dalrymple, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at the abandoned warehouse on Norman Street around 11 p.m. on January 23 found the building engulfed in heavy flames.

The blaze also left nearby buildings damaged and a firefighter with non-life-threatening injuries.

The warehouse was set to be demolished so it could be converted into an apartment complex.

