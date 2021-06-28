BOSTON (WHDH) - A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Roxbury over the weekend that left another man injured.

Jeremiah Mines, of Roxbury, is facing charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Ziegler Street on Saturday around 8 p.m. found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police added.

Mines was later taken into custody on Sunday on a warrant sought out of Roxbury District Court.

An investigation remains ongoing.

