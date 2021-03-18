Man facing charges in connection with series of unprovoked attacks in Waltham

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) – A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with a series of unprovoked attacks on male victims in Waltham last year, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan announced Thursday.

Clauvens Janvier, 24, of Waltham, is being held without bail on charges related to a string of 11 attacks, including four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, five counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, four counts of assault and battery, two counts of possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a loaded firearm, possession of ammunition, improper storage of a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, receiving stolen property, and carrying a dangerous weapon during a warrant arrest, Ryan said during a news conference at the Waltham police station.

The unprovoked attacks were reported in the Gardencrest apartment complex and in the downtown area near Chestnut and Charles streets in November 2020.

“These attacks, which appeared to be random, caused the community of Waltham to be in fear for several months,” Ryan said. “We are grateful to the victims who have come forward.”

Janvier was initially arrested on Dec. 11 and charged with two counts of assault and battery in connection with a single attack that occurred at a parking garage on Turner Street on Nov. 11. During the incident, the suspect allegedly struck an 18-year-old man with the non-blade side of a machete.

Ryan noted that a subsequent investigation, which included a review of cellular data, forensic testing, the execution of several search warrants, and the collection of surveillance video, helped detectives link Janvier to the additional 10 attacks.

In all of the assaults, Janvier attacked the victims with a blunt object, according to Ryan. Several of the victims were said to be knocked unconscious and many had to be hospitalized with serious injuries.

A United States Postal Service mail carrier was among Janvier’s victims, Ryan said.

Janvier is also facing a firearm charge for allegedly firing a gun during a verbal dispute at a gas station on Willow Street.

Ryan thanked the community for remaining patient as detectives spent months working to bring Janvier’s “reign of terror” to an end.

One of the victims, Emerson Paz, told 7NEWS that he “forgives” Janvier but that he “has to pay” for his alleged crimes.

Janvier has since been deemed dangerous. He will be called to court on March 24 to face a judge on the new charges.

An investigation remains ongoing.

