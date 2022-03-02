RUMNEY, N.H. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a United States Post Office in New Hampshire on Tuesday afternoon, officials announced Wednesday.

Dean Kenneson, of Rumney, is facing charges including first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless conduct with a firearm, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Troopers responding to a report of a shooting at a post office in Rumney around 3:10 p.m. found a man who had been shot, state police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his torso.

An investigation reportedly revealed that Kenneson shot the victim, who was known to him, following a verbal altercation in the post office parking lot.

Kenneson is expected to face a judge in Grafton Superior Court on Wednesday.

