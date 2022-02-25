MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside of a bar in New Hampshire earlier this month, authorities announced Friday.

Allyson Mateo, 34, of Manchester, is facing charges including first-degree assault, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and felon in possession of a deadly weapon, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired outside Cheers and Beers in Manchester on Feb. 19 learned that Mateo had allegedly opened fire on another person following an altercation.

Police noted that the victim was not struck by the gunfire.

Mateo was nabbed in Hooksett after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

It’s not clear when he’ll be called to court.

