BOSTON (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in connection with an altercation at a Boston Bruins game at TD Garden on Saturday that left a person hospitalized, officials said.

Officers assigned to detail the Bruins game were called around 3 p.m. to a report of an injured male in the balcony level of the arena, according to Boston police. Boston EMS transported the individual to a local hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the circumstances that led to the fall is underway but police confirmed the injuries stemmed from an altercation.

The suspect, later identified as Aaron Tucker, 48, was arrested and is expected to be arraigned Monday on charges of assault and battery resulting in serious bodily injury and assault and battery on a person over 60 or disabled with injury.

In a statement, TD Garden said, “We are aware of an incident that occurred in the lower bowl seating area during today’s Boston Bruins game. The matter has been turned over to the Boston Police Department for investigation. We are fully cooperating with authorities and have no further details to share at this time.”

No additional information was immediately available.

