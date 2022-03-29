WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested following an investigation into a raging fire that tore through a restaurant in Webster earlier this month, authorities said.

Joel Batista-Viera, 42, of Webster, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Dudley District Court on charges of breaking and entering into a building in the nighttime with the intent to commit a felony, larceny from a building, and burning a building in connection with a fire at Wind Tiki restaurant on March 18, according to the Webster Police Department.

Crews responding to a reported fire at the restaurant on Thompson Road around 2 a.m. found heavy flames shooting out of the roof of the eatery and spotted rolled and loose change on the ground near the entrance, police said.

Firefighters from Webster and other area communities spent more than eight hours working to knock down the inferno. There was no one inside of the restaurant when the fire broke out.

The building has been in the town for decades and has served as the location for a number of restaurants.

About six hours after the fire broke out, officers were called to Mexicali Restaurant on Worcester Road, where they found evidence of a break-in and a damaged surveillance system. Investigators were then notified of an attempted break-in at Lake Pizza.

After reviewing surveillance video from area businesses and asking the public for help, police say investigators were able to identify Viera as a person of interest in all three incidents. He was taken into custody Monday after multiple warrants were issued for his arrest.

Viera is also facing charges of vandalizing property, larceny, and attempting to burn a building in connection with the break-ins at Mexicali Restaurant and Lake Pizza, according to police.

Detectives with state and federal agencies assisted Webster police with the investigation.

