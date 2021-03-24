WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old man charged in connection with a series of unprovoked attacks in Waltham is set to face a judge Wednesday.

Clauvens Janvier, of Waltham, is being held without bail on charges related to a string of 11 attacks, including four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, five counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, four counts of assault and battery, two counts of possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a loaded firearm, possession of ammunition, improper storage of a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, receiving stolen property, and carrying a dangerous weapon during a warrant arrest, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

The unprovoked attacks were reported in the Gardencrest apartment complex and in the downtown area near Chestnut and Charles streets in November 2020.

Janvier was initially arrested on Dec. 11 and charged with two counts of assault and battery in connection with a single attack that occurred at a parking garage on Turner Street on Nov. 11. During the incident, the suspect allegedly struck an 18-year-old man with the non-blade side of a machete.

His appearance Wednesday in Waltham District Court is for a status hearing in this open case.

Janvier is expected to be arraigned at a later date on the additional charges related to the other attacks.

