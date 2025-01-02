BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 34-year-old man is set to be arraigned on criminal charges after police say he fired an air rifle at tree workers in Marstons Mills on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a report of bullet holes in the window of a home on Tanbark Road received 911 calls reporting an individual shooting at tree workers on the same street, according to police.

When officers attempted to contact the suspect, later identified as Kyle Stacey, of Marstons Mills, they say he immediately retreated into his house. After multiple requests to leave the house, he eventually did and was taken into custody.

A search of the home uncovered a quantity of .30 caliber projectiles, firearm cleaning tools, and several airguns; to include a Vulcan 3 .30 caliber airgun with an attached scope. The Vulcan 3 .30 caliber airgun has the capability to fire both .25 and .30 caliber lead projectiles up to a velocity of 1,000 Feet Per Second utilizing compressed air.

Stacey was transported to the Barnstable Police Department where he was charged with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Vandalism, and Resisting Arrest.

He was ordered held on $15,000 cash bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Thursday.

