Man facing criminal charges after allegedly stabbing 2 men inside NH home

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly forced his way into a home in New Hampshire and stabbed two men early Monday morning.

Officers responding to a report of an assault at a home in Nashua around 12:20 a.m. found two men suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to the Nashua Police Department.

The suspect, who police later identified as 36-year-old Michael Harju, suffered injuries that required treatment at a Boston hospital, police said.

Detectives later obtained an arrest warrant and Harju was arraigned Wednesday in Boston Municipal Court, where he waived extradition to New Hampshire.

Harju is slated to be arraigned again Thursday in the Granite State on charges including burglary, robbery, and eight counts of first-degree assault.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)