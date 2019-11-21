Man facing criminal charges after starving dog chews off own leg

(WHDH) — A man is facing a slew of criminal charges after authorities say his starving dog resorted to chewing off her own leg.

Carl K. Pritchard, 59, of Exeter, New York, was arrested on charges including torturing and injuring animals, failure to provide proper sustenance, and failure to provide appropriate shelter for dogs left outdoors, according to New York State Police.

Pritchard’s dog, Zoe, was found last week with a missing left limb, police said. She had been living outside in a hay-filled plastic crate with no food or water.

Veterinarians in Otsego County believe Zoe chewed off her own leg due to malnutrition.

Zoe has since received medical treatment and is now recovering at the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)