Man facing criminal charges in deadly East Boston crash

EAST BOSTON (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man is facing criminal charges in connection with a deadly crash in East Boston Sunday.

Dylan Etheridge is set to be arraigned in East Boston Municipal Court Monday on several charges including vehicular homicide, according to the Deputy Press Secretary for the Suffolk County District Attorney.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a violent single-car accident on Bennington Street found a car on its roof and three people inside. Five parked cars in the area were also damaged.

One woman was killed in the crash, another was seriously injured.

Police have not yet identified the victim or the condition of the other injured person.

The incident, which happened near the Orient Heights MBTA station, remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)