Man facing cruelty charge in connection with ‘very savage act’ that left puppy dead

(WHDH) — A man is facing a charge of animal cruelty in connection with a “very savage act” over the weekend that left a puppy dead, authorities said.

Angel Ramos, 19, of Riverside, California, will be called to court at a later date to face felony charges including cruelty to an animal and illegal possession of metal knuckles, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Police received a call on Saturday around 8 p.m. about a video posted on social media that depicted Ramos’ alleged involvement in the apparent killing of a dog.

“The video depicted a small dog with a large laceration to its neck and gasping for air as a young male adult stood over it making comments about what he just committed,” police said in a news release.

Officers responding to an apartment complex in the 3500 block of Lou Ella Lane spotted Ramos and detained him.

Ramos, who reportedly had fresh blood stains on his clothes and cuts on his hands, was said to be found in possession of illegal metal knuckles.

A young Chihuahua that was “barely alive” and suffering from a severe neck injury was later found in Ramos bedroom, police said.

The dog was taken to an emergency pet clinic, but veterinarians had to euthanize the animal, according to Riverside Animal Services Director Julie Bank

“This appeared to be a very savage act committed toward this poor animal,” Bank said. “It is very unfortunate the dog could not be saved.”

Ramos has since been released from custody.

An investigation remains ongoing.

