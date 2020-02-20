Man facing drunken driving charges after head-on crash in Norton

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital after a drunken driver veered into oncoming traffic and slammed head-on into another vehicle in Norton late Wednesday night, officials said.

Daniel Carter, 23, of Taunton, is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Attleboro District Court on charges including operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and marked lanes violation, according to the Norton Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on Taunton Avenue near Meadowbrook Lane around 11:20 p.m. found two vehicles with crumpled frontends, police said.

A preliminary investigation is said to have revealed that Carter was driving south when he veered into the northbound lane and crashed head-on into another motorist.

The driver who was struck was taken to Sturdy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Carter was not injured in the crash. He was arrested at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

