Man facing DUI charge after crashing into back yard in Hudson, NH

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A man was arrested on a drunken driving charge following a crash in Hudson, New Hampshire on Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Speare Road at 10:45 p.m. found a 2019 Ram Rebel driven by Derek Winn, 48, of Pelham, in a nearby back yard, police said.

An investigation determined that Winn went through a chain-linked fence and over a rock wall.

He was released on personal recognizance bail pending arraignment in the Nashua District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)