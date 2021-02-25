Man facing DUI charge after elderly woman seriously injured in Shrewsbury hit-and-run

SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges after police say he was under the influence of drugs when he struck and seriously injured an elderly woman in Shrewsbury on Thursday before fleeing the scene.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian on the ground in the area of 166 South Quinsigamond Ave. around 11 a.m. found an 80-year-old Shrewsbury woman injured on the ground and assisted in transporting her to UMass Memorial Medical Center with serious injuries, according to police.

About 40 minutes later, police say they spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle with fresh damage in the area of South Quinsigamond Avenue and Old Fath Road and arrested the driver, Louis Hanley, 35, of Shrewsbury.

He is expected to be arraigned on charges including leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury and operating under the influence of drugs.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)