Man facing DWI charge following accident in Hudson, NH

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A man was arrested and charged with drunk driving in Hudson, New Hampshire on Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Speare Road at 10:45 p.m. found a 2019 Ram Rebel driven by Derek Winn, 48, of Pelham, in a backyard, police said.

An investigation determined that Winn had traveled off the roadway, continued straight through a sharp turn and went through a chain-linked fence over a rock wall, police said.

Winn was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, according to police.

He was released on personal recognizance bail pending arraignment in the Nashua District Court.

