Man facing firearm charges after traffic stop in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing firearm charges after police found a loaded gun after a traffic stop in Lawrence Saturday, officials said.

A trooper patrolling Union Street at 7:20 p.m. pulled an Infiniti sedan over after it made an illegal lane change, police said. The driver allegedly gave police a false name and after policed searched him they allegedly found a loaded Glock 19 pistol with a defaced serial number.

Jeremiah Vega, 18, of Lawrence was charged with possession of a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and possession of a large capacity feeding device. Vega was scheduled for arraignment at Lawrence District Court.

