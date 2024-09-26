(CNN) — A man who was facing a firearms charge walked into a California courthouse on the day of his arraignment Wednesday morning and threw a bag containing an explosive that went off, injuring several people, officials said.

The incident at a courthouse in Santa Maria appears to be isolated and the suspect has no known ties to terrorism, but the FBI, along with the US Attorney’s Office, are investigating the incident.

Shortly after the explosion, the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Nathaniel McGuire, was apprehended by a security guard, a Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy and California Highway Patrol officers, Undersheriff Craig Bonner said during a news conference hours after the incident.

He was arrested on suspicion of several felonies, including attempted murder, using an explosive device in attempting to kill someone and possession of explosive devices, Bonner said.

McGuire is being held without bail and may end up facing federal charges. CNN is working to determine whether he has obtained legal representation.

Six people were being treated at Marian Regional Medical Center, according to hospital spokesperson Sandy Doucette. Several have burns.

Three were reported in fair condition, while the other three are in good condition, she told CNN. “We are providing them with the highest level of care and support,” Doucette told CNN earlier in the day.

The suspect, who was wearing body armor under his jacket, was not injured in the incident, Bonner said. Officials did not elaborate on the contents of the bag.

The undersheriff said McGuire was arrested in July on suspicion of a firearms violation, during which deputies seized a loaded and concealed revolver that was in his pocket and was not registered. He was set to be arraigned for that case Wednesday, Bonner added.

“We do believe this could be a local incident, committed by a local individual, with a local grievance stemming from his arrest,” Bonner said. “We are not ruling out that there is not something larger at play, but at this time, we do believe that this is a local matter that has been safely resolved and that there are no outstanding community safety concerns.”

FBI special agent in charge Ted Docks said that his agency has opened up a federal investigation into the incident and that an evidence response team, crisis response team, bomb technicians and investigators responded to the scene.

“What we know at this point is that this incident is not tied to transnational terrorism and the suspect has no known ties to terrorist groups,” Docks said.

After the explosion, the authorities evacuated the courthouse, surrounding homes and a school until the area is cleared for any other possible unexploded devices. The suspect’s vehicle and home were also being searched, Bonner said.

Roads surrounding the courthouse were closed and the public was urged to avoid the area, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick said.

Located in California’s Central Coast, Santa Maria is about 160 miles north of Los Angeles.

In addition to the Santa Barbara County Superior Courthouse in Santa Maria, Santa Maria City Hall, the public library and other city offices in the area closed for the rest of the day, as police investigate “a bomb explosion,” city spokesperson Mark van de Kamp said. The courthouse will remain closed Thursday, Court Executive Officer Darrel Parker said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which provides courthouse security throughout Los Angeles County, said in a social media post that they are on “heightened alert and providing extra patrols in and around our courts” but are not aware of any credible threats.

