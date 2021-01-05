A man is facing a criminal homicide charge after he allegedly shot a customer to death inside a Target in Nashville on Sunday.

David Van Dyke, 29, fatally shot Avery Collier, 40, inside the store at 6814 Charlotte Pike around 7:20 p.m., according to Nashville police.

An investigation revealed that the two men, who apparently did not know each other, exchanged words near the front of the store just after Collier and his girlfriend walked in, police said.

A few minutes later, the two had another verbal altercation near the electronics department, during which Van Dyke shot Collier, police added.

Collier collapsed in the store aisle and Van Dyke allegedly continued shooting him.

Collier was pronounced dead at the scene and police say no weapon was found on him.

Van Dyke fled the store with other patrons and went to a vehicle, police said.

He subsequently returned to the front of the store after police arrived at the scene.

Van Dyke placed his gun into a planter and told officers that he was the shooter, according to police.

He reportedly made the same admission during an interview at police headquarters.

Van Dyke is being held in the Downtown Detention Center in lieu of $1 million bond.

