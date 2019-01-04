Man facing homicide charges after recording fatal crash

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Mansfield man accused of initiating a car race and violent crash in which an engaged couple died, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide.

Mathew Peter, 27, was released on personal recognizance Thursday after pleading not guilty to his alleged role in the race that ended the lives of Angie Goodrich, 38, and her fiance, 48-year-old Michael Luddington in Stoughton on May 8.

In a report, Stoughton police charged Peter with two counts of motor vehicle homicide after he allegedly challenged Luddington to the race.

Police say that Peter left the scene, but it was later discovered that he had filmed the race and violent crash on his cellphone.

Officers were able to recover text messages that Peter had sent to his girlfriend describing the incident, telling her he would send the video and that he had just seen” a GM just turn to dust.”

According to the report, Peter told his girlfriend to “tell no one.”

His girlfriend told police that Peter was thinking of leaving the country and moving to Canada.

Peter’s 57-year-old father Lawrence, was also taken into custody for impeding the investigation.

Lawrence, who was also released on personal recognizance, denies these claims.

Goodrich’s mother says that she just wants justice for her daughter whose voice was silenced by the crash.

“It’s hard. It shouldn’t happen. We should go first before our kids, Toni Goodrich said.+

Both father and son are due back in court in April.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)