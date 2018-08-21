Man facing impaired driving charge after crash in Wolfeboro, NH

Clayton Traversie, 29, of Tuftonboro, New Hampshire. Wolfeboro, New Hampshire Police Department.

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing an impaired driving charge after crashing his car into the woods in Wolfeboro Monday night, officials said.

An officer responding to a reported motor vehicle accident on Pine Hill Road near the Wolfeboro/Tuftonboro town line found a vehicle that had crashed into the woods, according to a press release issued Tuesday. The driver, Clayton Traversie, 29, of Tuftonboro, was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 12 in 3rd Circut Court, District Division in Ossipee.

