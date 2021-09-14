BOSTON (WHDH) - A California man facing kidnapping and assault charges in connection with a “traumatic” incident in Boston is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

Raihan Chowdhury, 26, was arraigned on Aug. 26 in the Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court on kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, and numerous firearms charges, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

The charges were in connection with an incident the day prior on Deerfield Street, where Chowdhury was arrested by Boston police, the DA’s office said.

Chowdhury was deemed not competent by a court clinician and was sent to Worcester Recovery Center for an evaluation, the DA’s office added.

He is being held without bail pending a hearing following his evaluation.

His next court date is scheduled for Tuesday.

Specific information about the incident was not immediately available.

“We will release more information as the matter proceeds through the legal system,” the DA’s office said in a press release. “In the interim, our focus is on the victim and getting them services and treatment in response to this traumatic event.”

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)