CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Springfield man accused of stealing a car with a 3-year-old boy in the back seat in Chicopee before abandoning the child in a hotel parking lot in Connecticut is facing kidnapping and child endangerment charges, officials said.

Vadim Vorobyov, 52, will be charged with kidnapping, child endangerment, and fugitive from justice in Connecticut and is also expected to be charged with kidnapping, child endangerment, and motor vehicle larceny in Massachusetts.

A preliminary investigation suggests that at approximately 8:40 a.m., Vorobyov came across the Toyota Camry as it was parked outside a residence on Exchange Street in Chicopee with the motor running and the child in the backseat. He entered the vehicle and drove away.

The Camry was captured on a license plate reader heading south toward on Route 91 in Longmeadow. Subsequent information, with the cooperation of Toyota, led to the recovery of the vehicle, parked and unoccupied, in a shopping plaza parking lot on Kennedy Road in Windsor, Conn.

The vehicle’s location was pinpointed at approximately 10:30 a.m. Windsor Police, Connecticut State Police, Chicopee Police, and Massachusetts State Police officers converged on the lot and began searching for the child and the suspect.

A short time later an employee from the Rodeway Inn & Suites on Bridge Street in East Windsor, Conn., contacted police to report that a child had been left on their property. The boy was transported to a Massachusetts hospital for a precautionary examination.

Meanwhile, Officers and Troopers searching the shopping plaza located Vorobyov at Anytime Fitness, one of the businesses in the plaza, and took him into custody.

He was transported to Connecticut State Police Troop H for booking.

UPDATE—We have the suspect in custody. Suspect was located at Any Time Fitness on Kennedy Road in Windsor. Investigation indicates he dropped the child off at the Rodeway Inn and then drove to the shopping plaza where he left the car. Hotel employees contacted police. #AMBERAlert — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 29, 2024

UPDATE—Officers have located LIAM DAVID PAGAN at a hotel in Windsor, Conn. He is safe. Suspect is outstanding. AMBER Alert is deactivated. Investigation and search for suspect is ongoing. #AMBERAlert — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 29, 2024

UPDATE—We have located the red Toyota Camry outside a Stop & Shop at 1095 Kennedy Rd, Windsor, Connecticut. The suspect and child ARE NOT in the vehicle. Investigation and search is ongoing. AMBER Alert remains activated for Liam David Pagan (photo) and the suspect. https://t.co/EKzAfMNXj0 pic.twitter.com/TNUHNi30fQ — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 29, 2024

AMBER Alert has been activated for missing boy LIAM DAVID PAGAN, 3, who was inside a red 2021 Toyota Camry that was stolen in #Chicopee this morning at 8:50. Believed headed toward #Connecticut. Here is Liam’s photo and photo of the actual car. Please call 911 w/any info. pic.twitter.com/P9wBInVe2H — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 29, 2024

