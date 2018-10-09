Man facing mayhem, assault charges in wild Methuen bar brawl

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 49-year-old man is facing mayhem and assault charges in connection with a wild brawl that broke out at a UFC watch party at a Methuen bar over the weekend, police said.

Carey Hamilton, of Methuen, has been arrested on charges including mayhem and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for his involvement in a melee at the Brickhouse Tavern, according to Methuen police.

“I am proud of the hard work and dedication, displayed by all investigating officers,” Methuen police Capt. James Jajuga Jr. said in a statement. “I would also like to thank the public for their assistance and cooperation. It is an invaluable asset and was instrumental in this investigation. We, as a city, and as a police department, will not allow this type of behavior to go unpunished.”

Hamilton is being held on $20,000 cash bail pending his arraignment Wednesday in Lawrence District Court.

Methuen Mayor James P. Jajuga called the arrest “a fine example of teamwork and aggressive detective work by multiple divisions of the Methuen Police Department,” adding, “We will not tolerate acts of violence in our community.”

An investigation into the brawl is active and ongoing.

