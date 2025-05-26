DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dartmouth man is facing a motor vehicle homicide charge in connection with a crash in Dartmouth on Sunday that left an elderly couple dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 422 Old Westport Road around 10:30 a.m. found a Toyota Rav 4 and Toyota Echo that had been involved in a head-on crash, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn, III.

An investigation determined the Echo, which was operated by 76-year-old Jeffrey Moniz and occupied by his wife, 76-year-old Diane Moniz, both of Westport, was struck by the Rav 4, which was operated by Philip Morris, 63, according to police.

The couple was transported to a local hospital where they were both pronounced deceased.

Morris, who had minor injuries, has been charged and will be summonsed to court on two counts of Motor Vehicle Homicide by Negligent Operation.

