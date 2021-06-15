(WHDH) — A man has been arrested on a charge of murder in connection with the death of his grandmother, police said.

Joel Rakesh Laundre Thomas, 31, of Texas, is facing a charge of murder in connection with the homicide of 68-year-old Judi Jones, according to the Abilene Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a deceased woman at an apartment complex in the area of Alamo Drive in Abilene on Monday around 8 a.m. found Jones dead from “apparent trauma,” police added.

Thomas is currently being held at the Taylor County Jail.

An investigation remains ongoing.

