Man facing murder charge after missing girlfriend’s remains found in garbage can

(WHDH) — The boyfriend of a missing woman is facing a murder charge in connection with her death after her remains were reportedly found sealed in a garbage can earlier this week.

John P. Meadows, 58, of Kentucky, was arrested Monday on charges including murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence in the death of his 57-year-old girlfriend, Donna G. Lay, Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird told The News Journal.

A neighbor who hadn’t seen Lay in several weeks reported her missing on Jan. 27, according to police.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Lay’s home after speaking with Meadows, who told a story that “didn’t make a whole lot of sense,” Bird said.

Lay’s body was later found in a garbage can that had been placed in a closet, sealed with duct tape, wrapped with black plastic, and sealed with tape again in an apparent effort to hide the stench of a decaying body, the news outlet reported.

Bird estimated that Lay had been dead for up to three weeks.

A motive for the alleged murder wasn’t immediately clear.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)