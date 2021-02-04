Man facing murder charge after missing girlfriend’s remains found in garbage can

Williamsburg Police Department

(WHDH) — The boyfriend of a missing woman is facing a murder charge in connection with her death after her remains were reportedly found sealed in a garbage can earlier this week.

John P. Meadows, 58, of Kentucky, was arrested Monday on charges including murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence in the death of his 57-year-old girlfriend, Donna G. Lay, Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird told The News Journal.

A neighbor who hadn’t seen Lay in several weeks reported her missing on Jan. 27, according to police.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Lay’s home after speaking with Meadows, who told a story that “didn’t make a whole lot of sense,” Bird said.

Lay’s body was later found in a garbage can that had been placed in a closet, sealed with duct tape, wrapped with black plastic, and sealed with tape again in an apparent effort to hide the stench of a decaying body, the news outlet reported.

Bird estimated that Lay had been dead for up to three weeks.

A motive for the alleged murder wasn’t immediately clear.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending