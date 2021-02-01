WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been charged with murder after a victim he’s accused of shooting in Worcester in July died from the injuries.

Jose A. Merced, 32, of Worcester, was ordered held without bail during his arraignment Monday in Central District Court, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. announced.

Worcester police arrested Merced Saturday afternoon about 13 hours after the shooting victim was pronounced dead, Early said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at 6 Mount Pleasant St. just before 5 p.m. on July 9 found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his chest and head.

He remained hospitalized since the shooting but died about six months later, Early said.

His name has not been released.

Merced had previously been indicted on charges, including armed assault to murder, and was out on bail, Early added.

His case was continued to March 1.

