(WHDH) — A man is facing a murder charge in connection with an argument over a missing Amazon package that ended with a deadly shooting, police said.

Darnell D. Walker, 34, of Kansas City, Kansas, was arrested Saturday on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 27-year-old Travis Eugene Bowman, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Detectives say they believe the shooting stemmed from an argument and a fight over a missing Amazon package that had been delivered to the apartment of the victim’s sister.

Walker is being held on $250,000 bail at the Wyandotte County Jail.

The shooting remains under investigation.

