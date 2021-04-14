Man facing murder charge in beating death of fellow inmate at Massachusetts Treatment Center

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing a murder charge after he allegedly beat a fellow inmate to death inside the Massachusetts Treatment Center in Bridgewater late Tuesday night, officials said.

Michael Robinson, 42, of Gloucester, was arraigned Wednesday in Brockton District Court on charges including murder, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and shod foot, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Corrections officers responding to a report of an altercation in a bathroom at the medium-security facility found 43-year-old Scott Wonoski, of Worcester, unresponsive and bleeding on the floor.

Wonoski was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say surveillance video showed Robinson attack Wonoski before leaving the bathroom.

Robinson is being held without bail. He is due back in court on May 18.

State police detectives assigned to Cruz’s office are leading an investigation.

