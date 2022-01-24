REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly, daylight shooting in Revere Monday morning.

Andre Tripp, 33, is due to appear in Chelsea District Court Tuesday on a charge of murder in connection with the death of a 31-year-old man, according to the Revere Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 112 Thornton St. found the victim, whose name was not released, suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Mass. General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The shooting remains under investigation.

REVERE PD UPDATE: Andre Tripp 33 years of age is in custody after an arrest warrant was obtained in connection with a Revere Homicide today. He is expected in Chelsea District court tomorrow on charges of murder and possession of a firearm without a license. — Revere Police (@reverepolice) January 25, 2022

No additional details were available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)