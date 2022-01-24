REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly, daylight shooting in Revere Monday morning.
Andre Tripp, 33, is due to appear in Chelsea District Court Tuesday on a charge of murder in connection with the death of a 31-year-old man, according to the Revere Police Department.
Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 112 Thornton St. found the victim, whose name was not released, suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Mass. General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No additional details were available.
